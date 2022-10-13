Celebrity wife and New Jersey native Danielle Jonas recently made an appearance on TLC's hit reality show 'Say Yes to the Dress' to help a friend pick out her perfect wedding gown.



Danielle, who's married to Kevin of the Jonas Brothers, was on hand at Kleinfeld's bridal boutique in New York City to support Liz Tamburelli, the bride-to-be.

Liz is marrying her police officer fiancé Rich and wants to wear a Pnina Tornai gown on her wedding day. She was lucky enough to attend a Tornai fashion show with Kevin and Danielle where she fell in love with Pnina's designs.

Say Yes to the Dress/YouTube Say Yes to the Dress/YouTube loading...

Now, if you're a 'Say Yes to the Dress' devotee, you know that Pnina Tornai gowns are some of the most expensive out there. But Liz came to the table with an $8,000 budget, giving bridal consultants Randy and Debbie a nice chunk of change to work with in making Liz's wedding dress dreams come true.

Of her girlfriend's soon-to-be-husband, Danielle Jonas says Liz is on Cloud 9 with Rich all the time, even before they got engaged. Liz was mesmerized by Rich's big baby blue eyes and calls him the 'genuinely sweetest man' she's ever know.

As the first to get married amongst her group of friends back in 2009, Danielle advised Liz to keep her options open when it came to shopping for her wedding gown because, in her experience, brides are 'never gonna leave with the dress they think they're gonna leave with'.

Say Yes to the Dress/YouTube Say Yes to the Dress/YouTube loading...

Ultimately, the Pnina Tornai strapless gown Liz left with came in $2,400 under budget and was Danielle Jonas approved! Watch the shopping experience from 'Say Yes to the Dress' below. (*FYI, two bridal stories featured in this clip.)

