Danny DeVito will narrate ‘Matilda’ with the NJ Symphony
New Jersey native son Danny DeVito will reprise his role as the narrator in a performance of “Matilda” when the film is screened at the State Theatre in New Brunswick.
The New Jersey Symphony will provide live music for the event, with the score conducted by its composer, David Newman.
DeVito was the narrator for the 1996 film, as well as producing, directing, and starring as Matilda’s father (he was not very likable).
It is based on the 1988 children's novel of the same name by Roald Dahl. The film stars Mara Wilson as Matilda Wormwood, a little girl who possesses telekinetic powers. Matilda uses her powers to stand up to her cruel parents, her principal, and other adults who mistreat her.
Matilda is born into a family that doesn't appreciate her intelligence or love her as she deserves. Her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, are self-absorbed and neglectful, leaving Matilda to seek solace in books and her vivid imagination.
There are special VIP tickets available that include:
Exclusive pre-concert talk with Danny DeVito and David Newman, in which they share stories about the making of the film, and describe the process of performing live.
Post-concert meet-and-greet and photo opp with Danny DeVito and David Newman.
This is a one-night only performance, on Sep. 9, 2023; tickets are available (both VIP and regular) at: www.njsymphony.org/events/detail/matilda-in-concert
The Symphony’s official schedule doesn’t open until Oct., so this is a chance to hear (and see) them early.
