When you think of Summer here at the Jersey Shore you first picture our gorgeous beaches with the best beach sand in the Nation. Then you may think of boating or delicious seafood, and then you probably picture strolling on the many boardwalks around the Shore. We are home to the "boardwalk". Many try to replicate our Jersey Shore boardwalks, but nothing beats our boards in the Summer.

It's part of American history as New Jersey is home to the Nation's first boardwalk. Atlantic City is home to the first boardwalk and since then the state has seen numerous beautiful boardwalks, including the iconic Seaside Heights boardwalk. According to NJ.COM, "The first boardwalk here was built in 1915 by entrepreneur James Vanderslice, who added a carousel and pier. The Seaside Heights town council approved a boardwalk plan in 1916; the boardwalk was built in stages and finished in 1921."

I just recently took a stroll on the Seaside Heights boardwalk and wanted to share pictures of the latest attractions and eateries that will be waiting for you and your family this summer in 2023. The Seaside Heights boardwalk has something for everyone and it's going to be a fun one here at the Jersey Shore.

Take a look at our "Mega Photo Gallery" and see the sights of this year's boardwalk so you can plan a trip for yourself and your family here in Ocean County. There are shops, games, food, and rides for you to enjoy and it is all along the beautiful beaches here in Seaside Heights.

