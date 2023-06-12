The Most Epic State Fair Food Here in New Jersey

As we head into summer it is "State Fair" season. That means lots of amusement rides, games of chance, and unique foods you will only find at the "State Fair". Country Living recently did a survey of the best "Most Epic State Fair Food" in America. We will of course take a look at what they selected for us here in the Garden State.

The New Jersey State Fair begins shortly. This year's New Jersey State Fair takes place at the Meadowlands and runs June 22nd through July 9th. According to their website, "Hundreds of mouth-watering fare will be available in multiple categories: from fried Oreos to authentic ethnic offerings and beverages. For example, there are more than 185,000 zeppoles; 50,000 corn dogs and over 17,000 bags of cotton candy sold at the fair annually. So, arrive hungry and thirsty! The Fair will take place at MetLife Stadium from June 22 – July 9. Parking is free."

According to Country Living, The food to watch at the New Jersey State Fair is their "Rainbow Kettle Corn". The article said, "At the State Fair Meadowlands in New Jersey, you won't find just any ol' kettle corn—you'll find rainbow kettle corn."

According to NorthJersey.com, "Brought to you by family-run, one-year-old company Jeff's Kettle Corn. The company offers a slew of flavors: from salty bacon-cheddar or triple-chocolate, but its signature corn is the Rainbow Corn. If you can, take a bag home and pour milk over it -- and call it breakfast."

