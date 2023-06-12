Of top 100 U.S. towns for highest home value, 4 are in NJ

What’s the typical value of a home here in New Jersey? Well, it’s 5% higher than it was last year first of all.

A typical New Jersey home value in April of 2023 was $457,045. This is according to Zillow data and as reported by nj.com. Zillow’s calculation of "typical home value" is a trimmed mean, and acts as a median value would to get a better and more accurate estimate, a senior economist at Zillow told nj.com.

But not all towns are created equal. Not even close. Zillow data for April came up with the top 150 towns in the United States for highest home value. Eight of those towns are in New Jersey.

Can you guess?

First, no Garden State town made the top 10. Seven of those 10 belong to California. Number one, two and three were Atherton, Beverly Hills and Sagaponack. (Don’t worry, I too only heard of Beverly Hills.)

We did however make the top 30.

8 NJ towns that made the top 150 ZIP codes for highest-value homes

Deal #29

Typical home value: $3,248,082

Alpine #50

Typical home value: $2,574,099

(Do all those Alpine celebrities know their town is number 2?)

Avalon #74

Typical home value: $2,238,880

Stone Harbor #85

Typical home value: $2,132,366

Also, Allenhurst, Mantoloking, Sea Girt and Short Hills landed somewhere between 101 and 150 on this list.

Short Hills not making the top 100 in the country surprised me. Then again maybe I’ve taken the cliche too much to heart. If there’s one takeaway for me personally on all this data it’s that homes closest to the Jersey Shore will always be too expensive for me to live.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

