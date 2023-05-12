When Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy reviews a slice of pizza with one bite, people listen and take it seriously. A good review from "El Presidente" can have lines forming outside the highly-rated establishment. People take his word for it and he hasn't been wrong yet.

So with the weather getting warmer and more and more people going down the Jersey Shore, Here's a list of David Portnoy's top ten Jersey Shore pizza reviews. Guaranteed to make your mouth water.

Nunzio's Pizza in Long Branch (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Nunzio's Pizzeria (Long Branch, NJ) One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Nunzio's Pizza in Long Branch (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Nunzio's Pizzeria (Long Branch, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Nunzio's Pizzeria: Long Branch, NJ

Score 8.6

Watch the review here

Del Ponte's Coal-Fired Pizza in Bradley Beach (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Del Ponte's Coal Fired Pizza (Bradley Beach, NJ) One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Del Ponte's Coal-Fired Pizza in Bradley Beach (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Del Ponte's Coal Fired Pizza (Bradley Beach, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Del Ponte's Coal-Fired Pizza: Bradley Beach, NJ

Score: 8.2

Watch the review here

Pete & Elda's Bar/Carmen's Pizzeria in Neptune City (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Pete & Elda's Bar / Carmen's Pizzeria (Neptune City, NJ) One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Pete & Elda's Bar/Carmen's Pizzeria in Neptune City (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Pete & Elda's Bar / Carmen's Pizzeria (Neptune City, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Pete & Elda's & Carmen's Pizzeria: Neptune, NJ

Score: 8.1

Watch the review here

The Galley Pizza & Eatery in Asbury Park (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - The Galley Pizza & Eatery (Asbury Park, NJ)/One Bite PIzza Reviews/YouTube) The Galley Pizza & Eatery in Asbury Park (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - The Galley Pizza & Eatery (Asbury Park, NJ)/One Bite PIzza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

The Galley Pizza & Eatery: Asbury Park, NJ

Score: 7.9

Watch the review here

Sam's Pizza Palace in Wildwood (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Sam's Pizza Palace (Wildwood, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Sam's Pizza Palace in Wildwood (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Sam's Pizza Palace (Wildwood, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Sam's Pizza Place: North Wildwood, NJ

Score: 7.9

Watch the review here

Urban CoalHouse in Red Bank (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Urban CoalHouse (Red Bank, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube Urban CoalHouse in Red Bank (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Urban CoalHouse (Red Bank, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube loading...

Urban Coalhouse Pizza & Bar: Red Bank, NJ

Score: 7.7

Watch the review here

Phil's Famous Pizzeria in Sea Isle City (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Phil's Famous Pizzeria (Sea Isle City, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Phil's Famous Pizzeria in Sea Isle City (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Phil's Famous Pizzeria (Sea Isle City, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Phil's Famous Pizzeria: Sea Isle City, NJ

Score: 7.6

Watch the review here

Sea Bright Pizzeria in Sea Bright (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Sea Bright Pizzeria (Sea Bright, NJ) Bonus Italian Ice Kidnapping/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Sea Bright Pizzeria in Sea Bright (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Sea Bright Pizzeria (Sea Bright, NJ) Bonus Italian Ice Kidnapping/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Sea Bright Pizza Restaurant: Sea Bright, NJ

Score: 7.6

Watch the review here

Squan Tavern in Manasquan (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Squan Tavern (Manasquan, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Squan Tavern in Manasquan (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Squan Tavern (Manasquan, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Squan Tavern: Manasquan, NJ

Score: 7.6

Watch the review here

Maruca's Tomato Pies in Seaside Heights (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Maruca's Tomato Pies (Seaside Heights, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Maruca's Tomato Pies

in Seaside Heights (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Maruca's Tomato Pies (Seaside Heights, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Maruca's Pizza: Seaside Heights, NJ

Score: 7.5

Watch the review here

Nicholas Barrel & Roost in Red Bank (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Nicholas Barrel & Roost (Red Bank, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Nicholas Barrel & Roost in Red Bank (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Nicholas Barrel & Roost (Red Bank, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Nicholas Barrel & Roost: Red Bank, NJ

Score: 7.3

Watch the review here

Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Manco & Manco Pizza (Ocean City, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Manco & Manco Pizza (Ocean City, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Manco & Manco Pizza: Ocean City, NJ

Score: 7.3

Watch the review here

Tommy’s Tavern + Tap in Sea Bright (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Tommy’s Tavern + Tap (Sea Bright, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Tommy’s Tavern + Tap in Sea Bright (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Tommy’s Tavern + Tap (Sea Bright, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Tommy's Tavern & Tap: Sea Bright, NJ

Score: 7.2

Watch the review here

Zoni's Coal Fired Pizza in Red Bank (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Zoni's Coal Fired Pizza (Red Bank, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Zoni's Coal Fired Pizza in Red Bank (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Zoni's Coal Fired Pizza (Red Bank, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Zoni's Brooklyn Coal Oven Pizzeria: Red Bank, NJ

Score: 7.2

Watch the review here

Steak 'Em-Up in North Wildwood (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Steak 'Em-Up (North Wildwood, NJ) Bonus Ice Cream Review/One BIte Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Steak 'Em-Up in North Wildwood (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Steak 'Em-Up (North Wildwood, NJ) Bonus Ice Cream Review/One BIte Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Steak 'Em Up: North Wildwood, NJ

Score: 7.1

Watch the review here

Talula's in Asbury Park (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Talula's (Asbury Park, NJ) Bonus Candy Store/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Talula's in Asbury Park (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Talula's (Asbury Park, NJ) Bonus Candy Store/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Talula's: Asbury Park, NJ

Score: 7.1

Watch the review here

Berardi Brothers Pizza in Sea Isle City (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Berardi Brothers Pizza (Sea Isle City, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Berardi Brothers Pizza in Sea Isle City (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Berardi Brothers Pizza (Sea Isle City, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Berandi Brothers Pizza: Sea Isle City, NJ

Score: 7.1

Watch the review here

Preps Pizzeria & Dairy Bar in Ocean City (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Preps Pizzeria & Dairy Bar (Ocean City, NJ) Bonus Frozen Custard/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Preps Pizzeria & Dairy Bar in Ocean City (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Preps Pizzeria & Dairy Bar (Ocean City, NJ) Bonus Frozen Custard/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Prep's Pizzeria: Ocean City, NJ

Score: 7.1

Watch the review here

Mack's Pizza in Wildwood (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Mack's Pizza (Wildwood, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Mack's Pizza in Wildwood (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Mack's Pizza (Wildwood, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Mack's Pizza Wildwood

Score 6.7

Watch the review here

Johnny Mac House of Spirits in Asbury Park (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Johnny Mac House of Spirits (Asbury Park, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Johnny Mac House of Spirits in Asbury Park (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Johnny Mac House of Spirits (Asbury Park, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Johnny Mac House of Spirits Asbury Park

Score 6.6

Watch the review here

