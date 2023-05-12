Feds: NJ Man Had ’72 videos depicting the sexual abuse of children’

A Union County man has been arrested and charged with distributing images of child sexual abuse.

21-year-old Sean Lynch of Summit is facing one count of distribution of child pornography.

He appeared Tuesday in Newark federal court and was released on a $100,000 unsecured bond with home detention and electronic monitoring.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office, from November 9th through 14th of last year, "Lynch allegedly used an instant messaging mobile application to distribute to other individuals 72 videos depicting the sexual abuse of children."

The count of distribution of child pornography carries a five to 20-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine.

Sellinger credited special agents of the U.S. Secret Service, the Montclair State University Police Department, and the New Jersey State Police for their assistance in this case.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

