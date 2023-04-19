It's happened again. Another dead dolphin has turned up dead along the Jersey Shore, this time in Little Egg Harbor.



I, like you, am suffering from 'dead dolphin' fatigue, but it doesn't mean I'm any less concerned about this alarming trend.

An adult bottleneck dolphin was discovered Saturday, April 15th in Great Bay near Little Egg Harbor in Ocean County, NJ.com reports.

According to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, the dolphin was dead and already in a state of decomposition.

Since December, nearly 30 dolphins have been beached up and down the Jersey Shore, including this latest dolphin in Little Egg and another in Avalon near 71st Street beach.

There have been no concrete answers as to the cause of recent dolphin and whale deaths along coast, but speculation has run rampant about the effect of wind farm energy and climate change. It may end up being several factors, rather than just one.

