In what's becoming a disturbing trend in New Jersey waters, another dead humpback was has reportedly been found.

This particular humpback was spotted floating off the coast of North Jersey near New York by the U.S. Coast Guard, NJ.com reports.

The whale was approximately four miles out, reports News 12 New Jersey.

In a statement addressing Monday's discovery, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration spokeswoman Andrea Gomez said it was that Atlantic Marine Conservation Society that was first alerted, and confirmed, “Both (U.S. Coast Guard) Sector NY and (the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation) deployed assets to attempt to relocate and further document the animal, and it was determined to be a humpback whale."

At least 10 whales have been located in waters of washed ashore New Jersey or neighboring states since early December. There's been rampant speculation that the deaths are related to wind energy, but those claims have gone unsubstantiated.

But mammal and animal lovers like myself can't help but wonder what in the world is going on?

