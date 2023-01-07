It appears another dead whale has been beached along the Jersey Shore, this latest incident in Atlantic City.

This marks the second time in two weeks a (presumed) humpback whale has washed ashore in A.C. Another, 30-feet in length, was found on the Chelsea Avenue beach on December 23rd, Marine Mammal Stranding Center reports.

Following that incident, NOAA Fisheries’ Greater Atlantic regional office surmised rough surf and recent storms off the coast were to blame, according to NJ.com.

The whale found on the Atlantic Beach Saturday was located near Mississippi Avenue beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, according to Breaking AC.

Earlier in December, a whale, also about 30-feet in length, was beached in Strathmere.

This sad phenomenon has been occurring more frequently along the Jersey Shore, but it's still a heartbreaking sight.

We'll be monitoring this situation as it develops, but the whale is likely to be buried on the beach by Marine Mammal Stranding Center, as was the case in the prior two incidents.

