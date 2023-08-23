ANOTHER Dead Whale In NJ? Cause Of Death Revealed In Long Branch

I know I'm not the only one who feels this way....

I'm so sick and tired of hearing about all the dead sea life that have been washing up onto New Jersey's coastline this year. In fact, I'm 100% certain I'm not alone in feeling that.

Most of us that live close to the Jersey beaches live in a consistent state of appreciation, awe, and wonder regarding the existence of marine life so close to where we call home. When we get a glimpse of a dolphin jumping through a wave or a whale the surfaces & shows itself off, that's when we all take a second to remember how lucky we are to live so close to the ocean.

It breaks my heart whenever I hear about a sea critter washing up onto the Jersey sand. This year, it's more than disheartening since so many have been found beached.

Get our free mobile app

Since the beginning of 2023, we've been dealing with dolphins and whales washing up onto our shores, lifeless and cold. We're over it! All the experts say that it has nothing to do with the work that is being done under the water's surface for the preparation of the wind farms. Don't forget, they may be getting erected not too far out to sea along Jersey's coastline.

One Instagram account has officially shared their take on the issue.

@TheGardenState podcast featured a discussion about all the sea life washing up dead and thought to question whether or not we, the citizens of NJ, should believe that the wind farm work has nothing to do with it. Researchers have reportedly revealed that the humpback whale that recently washed ashore in Long Branch this August was killed when it ran into a watercraft. Allegedly, a sea vessel is responsible for this particular death.

The podcast makes a good point, though. It's not like the government hasn't lied to us before. Don't forget.... aliens exist. They revealed that recently, so...

Watch their discussion below and judge for yourself.

Sources: Patch.com, Instagram

Leaping Dolphins and Whales Near Cape May NJ Our friends at the Cape May Whale Watcher Have Shared Some Unbelievable Photos!

9 Must-See Whale and Dolphin Watching Tours At The Jersey Shore