Trader Joe’s Asks Where To Put New Store, How About South Jersey?

Could this FINALLY be our shot, South Jersey? Apparently so!

For South Jersey residents currently residing in the eastern portion of the region, it can be taxing to have to drive an hour to actually get the chance to indulge in the trendy shopping experience that is Trader Joe's. Residents in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties have been begging for a more centralized Trader Joe's location for YEARS to no avail.

Unfortunately, the reason Trader Joe's has yet to build a location closer to the southern most Jersey Shore towns has to do with demographics. Apparently, the median household income of these counties doesn't meet the criteria for a store.

Is there anything residents to can do change the TJ executives' minds?

As it turns out, there just might be a way!

It was revealed in an episode of the official Trader Joe's podcast that the popular grocery store chain makes quite a bit of their decisions about the future based on customer feedback. They like to plan out their expansion strategies based on what and/or where shoppers expect them to be.

How do we get a Trader Joe's in South Jersey?

There's a section of the website through which shoppers can push through a request to get a Trader Joe's location built in a city or town near them. You'll see it labeled as "Request a Trader Joe's in My City." If you've already filled one out before, and didn't receive a response, don't worry. The fight's not over yet.

What if we already filled out a request form?

Honestly, the best thing you can do if you are desperate for one in the southeastern New Jersey region is to fill out as many as possible. If they receive an influx of submissions from people requesting a Trader Joe's for one specific location, they'll have to listen!

You know what they say: "if at first you don't succeed..."

Fill out your Trader Joe's location request form HERE.

