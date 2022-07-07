Disney On Ice Combining Two Popular Films & Is Coming To New Jersey

Two wildly popular Disney films are teaming up for quite the performance on ice and they have multiple stops in New Jersey already booked.

Get our free mobile app

Any guesses on which two?

Here is a hint for the first one:

"Into the UNKNOWWWWWWNNNN!!!!"

Here is a hint for the second one:

"Welcome to the Family Madrigal!"

Hopefully you already know that I am talking about Frozen and Encanto!

8. Frozen (2013) Disney loading...

Live Nation Live Nation loading...

Grab the kids because an upcoming Disney On Ice show will feature characters and songs from both movies!

According to NJ.com, Disney On Ice - Frozen & Encanto will put on a total of five performances at the Prudential Center in Newark from November 2nd to November 6th.

The cast will also put on performances at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City November 10th to November 13th.

So there are plenty of chances to attend!

That is not all. Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be hosting the entire show!

Are you ready to travel back to Arendelle to see Elsa? Are you in the mood to sing along with Olaf?

Then, are you prepared to head down to Colombia to see Maribel and her older sister, Lisa?

And don't forget about the uncle we are NEVER supposed to talk about.

This sounds like a fun evening but if you are a Disney fan! I imagine you and the kids are ecstatic to see two of your favorite movies combining forces!

While you wait for the show's arrival, here are some other shows happening at the Shore this Summer:

Your Official 2022 PNC Bank Arts Center Concert Schedule