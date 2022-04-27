&#8216;Encanto&#8217; Sing Along Tour Coming To PNC Bank Arts Center In Holmdel

‘Encanto’ Sing Along Tour Coming To PNC Bank Arts Center In Holmdel

Welcome to the Family Madrigal

*Relentlessly shakes my groove thang*

Have you ever seen Disney's Encanto?

If you haven't seen it, I strongly recommend you do because now you have the chance to see this show live according to News12.com.

Here is the film's synopsis according to Disney's website:

'Encanto' tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

On top of encouraging themes, the music is amazing and catchy and addicting!

Before I get to the details, I would suggest brushing up on these songs before the live show so you can sing along!

These are my top 3 favorites from the film:

  • 3

    The Family Madrigal

  • 2

    Surface Pressure

  • 1

    We Don't Talk About Bruno

Now for the information on the live show coming to New Jersey!

According to News12.com, Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour will be headed on the road this July and will be stopping at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel.

The show is scheduled for Thursday, August 21st.

If this day doesn't work, you can drive over to TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philly on Tuesday, August 16th.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 19th at 10:00 AM local time!

If that date doesn't work for you as well, there will be a very special meet & greet event with Maribel happening in Union Beach!

CLICK HERE for all the info but it is coming up May 6th so get your ducks in a row fast.

And remember, we don't talk about Bruno! No...no...no....

While you wait for these tickets to go on sale, let's check out some of the other live shows coming up that are scheduled to take place in New Jersey:

