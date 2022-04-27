‘Encanto’ Sing Along Tour Coming To PNC Bank Arts Center In Holmdel

Welcome to the Family Madrigal!

Have you ever seen Disney's Encanto?

If you haven't seen it, I strongly recommend you do because now you have the chance to see this show live according to News12.com.

Here is the film's synopsis according to Disney's website:

'Encanto' tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

On top of encouraging themes, the music is amazing and catchy and addicting!

Before I get to the details, I would suggest brushing up on these songs before the live show so you can sing along!

These are my top 3 favorites from the film: