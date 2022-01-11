Am I the only one that is bothered by something that should be so simple yet it is so complex?

I was in Mays Landing the other day by the mall and I had to make a U-turn.

Have you tried making a U-turn on the Black Horse Pike lately?

Let's take a trip eastbound on the Pike starting in Mays Landing at Leipzig Avenue.

Black Horse Pike at Leipzig Avenue in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Black Horse Pike at Leipzig Avenue in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

For the past 100 years, you could make a U-turn here -- but as of a few weeks ago when they "modernized" the intersection, now you can't.

The next light at the mall entrance, no U-turn allowed.

Black Horse Pike at the Hamilton Mall entrance - Photo: Chris Coleman Black Horse Pike at the Hamilton Mall entrance - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

And then you get to where Route 40 comes in... no turns.

Black Horse Pike at Route 40 in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Black Horse Pike at Route 40 in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Maybe you'll find a pot of gold at the next light at Wrangleboro Road? Nope. And here, you can't even turn left if you take the jughandle around.

Black Horse Pike at Wrangleboro Road in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Black Horse Pike at Wrangleboro Road in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Alright, at the next light it's gotta be possible, right?

Negative. No U-turns at Hamilton Commons in front of Chuck E. Cheese's.

Black Horse Pike at Hamilton Commons in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Black Horse Pike at Hamilton Commons in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

So where can you make a U-turn? McKee Avenue! Arguably at one of the worst traffic lights in all of South Jersey.

Black Horse Pike at McKee Avenue in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Google Maps Black Horse Pike at McKee Avenue in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

However, if you miss that one, don't even think of trying to turn around at the next light at Delilah Road.

Black Horse Pike at Delilah Road in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Black Horse Pike at Delilah Road in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

And this just isn't an issue in Mays Landing.

Drivers in Egg Harbor Township deal with the same thing -- if you are heading towards the shore, once you get beyond English Creek Avenue, you have to go down to Fernwood Avenue by Storybook Land to turn around.

Black Horse Pike at Fernwood Avenue in Egg Harbor Township, NJ - Photo: Google Maps Black Horse Pike at Fernwood Avenue in Egg Harbor Township, NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

I call that "The Auto Plaza problem" -- if you are at English Creek and want to get to The Auto Plaza (the used car dealership), you have to go way down to Storybook Land and back to get there. That's ridiculous.

Now, I realize in the grand scheme of things this is something that you likely have never paid any attention to, but it's just one of those things we have to put up with here in the Garden State.

Why do we make it so difficult to turn around?!

