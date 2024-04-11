People may not be having a lot of kids anymore, but they certainly are adopting more and more pets. That's certainly true in my case. I'm the proud mama to 2 ADORABLE doggos, and I can pretty much guarantee that as soon as I buy a house, I'll probably be called "mom" to yet another pooch.

All sorts of industries have been paying attention to this trend. It pays off, too. The more pet-friendly you are these days, the more likely you are to secure a steady flow of customers.

That's what TD Bank thinks, at least.

Dog ATMs introduced at TD Bank in Philadelphia

South Philly is now home to the first-ever dog ATM. You never thought you'd see the day, right? Well, it's here, so just accept it. Dog ATMs or "automated treat machines", they're a part of our daily lives now.

The machine doesn't dispense cash, though. What is a dog supposed to do with cash? Nope. Instead, it dishes out the true way to any fur baby's heart: treats.

Looking at the picture they shared to social media, it looks like the machine can detect when a dog is standing on the mat. That must be how it knows when to pump out the goodies. Will doggie ATM cards be next? Who knows? All I hope is that South Jersey is where TD chooses to put their next Dog-friendly ATM machine. I want to take my dogs to the bank!

Speaking of fun activities to do with your dog, make sure you're ready for summer:

