No Joke — Another New Dollar Store is Opening in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
If we're counting correctly, there are already six dollar-type stores in Egg Harbor Township -- and that number is about to become seven.
No, this is not a joke.
Before we share the news of where the new store is going, let's put this in perspective.
First, we have a Dollar General at the old Cardiff Circle.
Across the street from that store is the 89-cent store (which was formerly the 99-cent Store, the 69-cent Store, and the 79-cent Store).
Right behind the 89-cent Store is a Dollar Tree.
Then there's the Dollar General on English Creek Avenue.
And the Dollar General on Zion Road.
Followed by the other Dollar General on Ocean Heights, right off of English Creek.
And should none of those stores have what you need, don't forget about the Dollar Tree in Mays Landing, the Dollar General in Mays Landing, the Dollar Tree in Galloway -- you get the point.
Coming soon to Egg Harbor Township -- Dollar Tree in the English Creek Shopping Center on the Black Horse Pike, opposite of ShopRite.
Dollar Tree is taking over the space formerly used by English Creek Academy daycare.
A look through the windows Thursday night revealed the entire inside has been gutted and work is moving at a pretty good pace to transform that space.
Truth be told, that's a pretty good location for a dollar store. That's a very busy shopping center and it should increase foot traffic down by Ollie's and the thrift store at that end.
An opening date for the new store has yet to be announced.