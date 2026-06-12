A local grand jury in Atlantic County has indicted an Egg Harbor Township man on charges of vehicular homicide.

It's the result of a head-on crash that happened last summer.

READ MORE: Spirit Halloween Plans Grand Opening of EHT Flagship Store

READ MORE: This Guy Has Found Over 500 Lost Rings on South Jersey Beaches

Get our free mobile app

EHT Man Indicted By Grand Jury in Atlantic County

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office, a grand jury this week has indicted Jahin Alam, 28, of Egg Harbor Township on charges of Reckless Vehicular Homicide.

Investigators say that on the afternoon of July 26, 2025, Alam was driving on Ocean Heights Avenue in Mays Landing, when his vehicle struck another head-on. The driver of the other car, Eileen Kursnirik, 87, of Egg Harbor Township, was transported to the hospital, but died of her injuries a few days later.

The crash was investigated by Hamilton Township Police and by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Fatal Crash Investigation Unit.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutors Office