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Spirit to Hold Grand Opening Event for Flagship Store in EHT

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Does anyone even remember what it was like getting ready for Halloween before the birth of the Spirit Halloween store?

Spirit Halloween opened it's first store in California in 1983.

The company was eventually acquired by Spencer Gifts, a company headquartered in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

According to Spirit Halloween, the company now operates over 1,450 pop-up locations in shopping centers and malls across America.

READ MORE: My 50 Year Love Affair With Spencer Gifts

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the outdoor view of Spirit Halloween in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
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Spirit Halloween Announces Flagship Store Grand Opening

Spirit Halloween's flagship store is located in Harbor Square Shopping Center in Egg Harbor Township. It's the property formerly known as the Shore Mall.

The flagship store has operated from the location for many year. It's where you can find everything Halloween all in once location. Costumers, masks, decorations, and more.

Spirit Halloween has announced the flagship grand opening will take place on August 1st.

This is special because last year's event had to be cancelled do to supply chain issues.

The day is typically a big one for the store with people coming from all over.

Here's a look at the announcement from Spirit, and details of a contest:

Find out more about Spirit Halloween here.

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Filed Under: AC Facebook, Egg Harbor Township, EHT, Halloween, South Jersey Trending, Spirit Halloween, Store
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, Holidays, National News, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

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