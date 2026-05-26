Have you ever been to Lovers Lane?

I mean the actually street name, "Lovers Lane."

There's a lot of Lovers Lanes around, but this one is near Green Bank.

READ MORE: 10 Best Beach Towns in New Jersey

READ MORE: We Miss Blockbuster Stores in New Jersey

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

10 of the Most Bizarre Street Names in South Jersey

Lovers Lane might not be that different, but we found 10 road names that are different.

1. Shunpike Road, Cape May Court House. Shunpike literally gets its name from Shun and Turnpike, meaning it's a road to avoid paying a toll. It's a free road.

2. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. Named after a member of the Leeds family, who helped settle the area back in the 1600s. Oh, yeah, the Leeds family is also associated with the Jersey Devil.

3. Ocean Heights Avenue, Egg Harbor Township. There are no "heights" in Egg Harbor Township. 100% flat. (So, Ridge Avenue is kind of weird, too!)

4. Stagecoach Road, Middle Township. Yes, probably named after horse-drawn carriages that traveled the area many moons ago.

5. Buckshutem Road, Cumberland County. Named after a creek and village of the same name. Has Native American origins. One supposed theory: A hunter reference: "There goes a buck, shoot him!"

6. Chews Landing Road, Gloucester Township. Another road named after an early settler, Jeremiah Chew.

7. Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House. What about the rest of the body?

8. Sesame Street, Atco. No we can't confirm that a 7 foot tall yellow bird lives there.

9. Uibel Avenue, Egg Harbor Township. How do you pronounce it? Named after longtime residents.

10. Unexpected Road, Buena. You didn't expect this one, did you?

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly