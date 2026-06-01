Is there anything better than sitting down at a nice restaurant and having a perfectly cooked-to-order cut of prime rib?

Apparently, you can get just that at a popular Egg Harbor Township restaurant - and, it's the best in New Jersey.

That's saying something!

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Best Prime Rib in New Jersey is at Egg Harbor Township Restaurant

The national publication and website, Mashed, is out with a list of the Restaurant with the best Prime Rib in each state.

An Egg Harbor Township restaurant has made the list, as having the best Prime Rib in New Jersey!

Locals have long known about how good LB One is, now the rest of New Jersey - and the world - knows too!

Mashed says LB One is home to the best Prime Rib in the state. "Diners rave about the massive portions, the superb service, and the perfectly cooked tender cuts of meat."

Mashed goes on to say that LB One is the "perfect place to end a day at the shore."

Bravo, LB One!

LB One Offers Two Cuts of Prime Rib

According to their online menu, LB One has two different Prime Rib cuts available: Prime Rib and Extra Cut Prime Rib. It's served with a choice of potato (Baked, Sweet Potato, or Steak Fries) or Rice Pilaf, and the restaurant's famous salad bar. Check out the LB One menu here.

Now, what do you want for dinner?

SOURCE: Mashed

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