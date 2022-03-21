Dolly Parton's new novel is being adapted into a feature film. Run, Rose, Run, a book that Parton co-authored with James Patterson, has been picked up by actor Reese Witherspoon's media company, Hello Sunshine.

Witherspoon, Parton and Patterson will co-produce the film, along with Lauren Neustadter, Hello Sunshine's President of Film and Television.

But that's not all: Parton is also starring in the film, according to a press release. No further details are yet available as to which starring role she'll play, or who else will make up the cast of the movie.

"I'm proud, excited and honored to be working with my good friend Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine on the movie of Run, Rose, Run from the novel I co-wrote with James Patterson," Parton says in a statement. "James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team."

The book follows the journey of a young woman who moves to Nashville to pursue her dreams of country music stardom. Its subject matter holds special meaning for Witherspoon, who is a Music City native.

"Growing up in Nashville, I've loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage," Witherspoon explains. "Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time. Her impact knows no bounds — as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist and all-around incredible human being — Dolly is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere."

The book came out on March 7, and Parton released a companion album, also titled Run, Rose, Run, on March 4. It features songs like "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans," which Parton performed at the 2022 ACM Awards as a duet with Kelsea Ballerini.

