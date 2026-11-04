Imagine looking up and seeing a giant balloon floating across the sky in 1793. Now imagine watching it come down in a field in Deptford. Believe it or not, that's exactly what happened, and it's one of the coolest pieces of South Jersey history you probably never learned in school.

If you've ever driven along Clements Bridge Road, you've probably noticed the hot air balloon imagery on Deptford's street signs and water tower. There's a reason for it, and the story goes back more than 230 years.

The Historic Balloon Flight That Ended in Gloucester County

On January 9, 1793, French balloonist Jean-Pierre Blanchard took off from Philadelphia in a hydrogen-filled balloon. This wasn't just a sightseeing trip. It was the first successful untethered manned balloon flight in America. A terrifying experience, no doubt.

After traveling roughly 15 miles across the Delaware River, Blanchard landed in what is now Deptford Township, right in Gloucester County. The flight lasted only 46 minutes, but it made history.

George Washington Was Actually Part Of The Story

Here's where things get even more interesting. President George Washington was among the spectators in Philadelphia and gave Blanchard a letter of introduction before takeoff.

Why? Blanchard didn't speak English, and Washington wanted to make sure people helped him wherever he landed, which wound up being across the river in Gloucester County.

When local farmers spotted a strange-looking man dropping out of the sky, that letter helped explain everything. It even became an early piece of American airmail history.

Deptford Still Celebrates Its Balloon History

Blanchard landed near a white oak tree on the Clement family farm, later known as the Clement Oak. The historic tree still stands in Deptford, although it lost its major branches in a 2020 storm.

So the next time you pass through Deptford, remember: South Jersey helped make aviation history long before airplanes were even a thing! Go look for the tree!

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