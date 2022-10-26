The spookiest day of all of spooky season is almost here!

In South Jersey, we know that there is still PLENTY of Halloween fun to be had. Spooky season's not over until trick-or-treating hours are over, okay? That's how serious Jersey is about Halloween.

Here in Atlantic County, we're no different. If you drive around, you'll see plenty of homes decked out with their all their scary stuff on display. That's how all the floats involved in this year's Halloween parade and Mays Landing will show up, too.

Rumors were floating around on a Mays Landing-based Facebook group that the city's annual Halloween celebration may not be taking place. Those were proven to be just that, rumors. The parade itself has its own website that confirms this year will mark the 67th time the spooky strut made its way down Main Street in Mays Landing.

An alert has already been sent out reminding all travelers within the area of the road closures. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, October 30th. Things are expected to get going sometime around 6:30 and wrap up around 9 p.m. The parade starts at the Intex Millwork parking lot and goes all the way to the Shaner School. Performances will be done in front of War Memorial Park, so plan accordingly if you want to see them.

The official alert from the Township of Hamilton is reminding people to seek out alternate routes should they need to travel around the parade:

The Township of Hamilton Halloween Parade will be held on Sunday, October 30th at 6:30 pm. As a result, the following roads will be closed to all traffic from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm. - Main Street from Route 40 and River Drive to Mill Street and Route 606 - Route 50 will be closed from Old Egg Harbor Rd to River Dr. Please plan on the road closures and SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTE.. Motorists can utilize Weymouth Rd (CR559) to Old Harding Highway and Old Egg Harbor Rd to Route 40 (however this road tends to become extremely backed up due to the increased traffic volume)."

To find out more information about the Halloween parade in Mays Landing this weekend, click HERE.

Sources: Nixle.com, MaysLandingHalloweenParade.com

