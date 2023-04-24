Dumped Boat and Jet Ski in Ocean County? No We Just Forgot About Them!

(NOTE: The above boat is NOT related to the details of this story.)

If you're pulling a boat or a jet ski behind your car, is it possible that you just "forget about it" and leave it behind somewhere?

A couple of different individuals seemed to have made that claim in the last week to New Jersey Conservation Officers.

In the most recent case, officers say they were alerted to a jet ski that was dumped in Colliers Mills WMA in Jackson Township. They did some digging and found that six different people in three different counties have owned the vehicle over the past year.

WHAT????

Officers say they tracked down the last known owner who claims that he purchased the jet ski online, and while transporting it home, "it slipped off the trailer" and into the woods. He planned to come back for it, but two weeks went by without him "remembering" to retrieve it. Officers say the man received a summons for dumping in a wildlife management area.

The second case was a 20-foot boat and trailer abandoned in the Greenwood WMA in Lacey Township.

Officers tracked down the owner who claims he "was just temporarily storing it in the remote area over a mile from the nearest paved road and was going to remove it."

LOL!

The owner was charged with solid waste dumping.

There was some unrelated good to come out of all of this. According to the New Jersey Conservation Officers Association, while Officer Mutone was conducting an interview in the second case, a student walking home from school was struck by a vehicle nearby. "Mutone immediately ran to the scene and rendered first aid. The victim suffered a leg injury, was transported to a hospital, and is currently recovering."

Nice work Officer Mutone and the Conservation officers!

SOURCE: Facebook - New Jersey Conservation Officers Association.

