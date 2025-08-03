The video footage is frightening: A boat collides with a whale in Barnegat Bay, and a person is thrown from the boat as it nearly tips over.

It doesn't appear that the person was seriously injured, but we now know that the whale was found dead soon thereafter.

READ MORE: Watch Dramatic Video of Whale Knocking Boater Into Water in Barnegat Bay

READ MORE: Shoprite Shopper Scores $100,000 Prize!

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Whale dies in Barnegat Bay. New Jersey

Officials with the Marine Stranding Center in Brigantine have confirmed that the whale was found dead shortly after the collision with the boat.

The Stranding Center staff was first alerted to a whale in the bay at 2:45 pm. That report from the New Jersey State Police Marine Unit. Then, nearly an hour later, the collision with the boat occurred. Shortly thereafter, Sea Two reported that the whale was dead.

Stranding Center staff boarded a New Jersey Fish and Wildlife Conservation Boat to observe the whale, which, at that point, had come to rest on a sandbar in shallow water in the bay. They were able to get within about 30 yards of the whale, but not closer because of tidal conditions.

The whale was identified as a Minke whale, approximately 20 feet long.

Person Knocked Off Boat Into Bay

Necropsy is the Next Step

When conditions warrant, likely on Monday, the whale will be towed to a nearby state park, where a necropsy can be performed.

Boaters are being told to be cautious in the area because of the dead whale. Everyone should stay at least 150 feet from the whale, which is in the area of Double Creek Channel in Barnegat Bay.

SOURCE: Marine Mammal Stranding Center

A walk around Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing A quick look inside the mall in May 2025. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman