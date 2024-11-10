Man With Dog Surprises Bigfoot in Lacey Township

Do you believe in Bigfoot? What about Bigfoots in New Jersey? Is it possible?

A witness says he was walking his dog in Lacey Township last week - Thursday (November 2, 2024) - when he came across a real life Bigfoot.

His story was posted to the website patreon.com/thebigsociety and recounted on the YouTube account, Bigfoot Society.

Ocean County witness sees Bigfoot

The witness reports the encounter happened late in the morning.

According to the report, the man was waling his dog in the Pine Barrens near an abandoned mine near Lacey Township

His dog starting acting strange, and wouldn't walk any further along a trail. The man says he thought it was because of a deer, but he soon saw a tall dark figure, that he identified as a Bigfoot.

The man say the figure from the back, and the creature ran away after noticing the man and the dog.

The witness described the Bigfoot as being over 6 feet tall. He said there was a lot of sound of branches breaking as it fled the area.

It's not know if anyone else witness a similar encounter.

Not first Bigfoot report from Ocean County

This is not the first report of a Bigfoot sighting in Ocean County.

The website, BFRO.net (Bigfoot Research Organization) lists 10 previous sightings in the county, from 1970 through 2018.

The 2018 sighting was in Browns Mills.

Have you encountered a Bigfoot in New Jersey? I'd love to hear about your experience. You can email me here: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

SOURCE: Bigfoot Society via Facebook and BFRO.net

