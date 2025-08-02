We learned three things thanks to events in New Jersey's Barnegat Bay on Saturday:

1. Yes, there are whales that, occasionally, make their way into the bay.

2. Whales can tip a vote very easily.

3. Somebody is pretty quick with their phone's camera!

Whale Slams into Boat in BarnegatnBay, New Jersey

An unbelievable video has been shared of once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a whale. The video was posted on Facebook under the account Jersey Shore Emergency News.

We credit a pretty quick response from whoever took the video to get their phone out and capture the event as it happened.

Many have commented on Facebook that it appears to have been a Minke whale that ran into the boat.

If you look closely, you can see a person at the back of the boat fall into the water, then make their way to the front of the boat, avoiding the whale - or whatever it was in the water.

Person Knocked Off Boat Into Bay

No word on any injuries, and we certainly hope everyone is OK.

If nothing else, a good reminder to wear a life jacket, because you really never know what can happen.

Video posted on Facebook by Jersey Shore Emergency News

