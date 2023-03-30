Egg Harbor Teen Arrested In Galloway Twp Shooting Incident

A 15-year-old Egg Harbor City teen has been arrested in connection with Sunday's shooting at an apartment complex in Galloway Township.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at a home in Egg Harbor City and arrested the teen. He was charged him with aggravated assault and weapons offenses in the shots fired incident that happened Sunday afternoon in the rear of the Aloe Village Apartments.

In a release on Facebook, police said they found a quantity of .40 caliber handgun ammunition that was consistent with ammunition recovered at the scene of the incident.

Two teens were walking home Sunday when they were confronted by a group of teens who fired shots at them as they entered the apartment building at 1311 Aloe Street.

The suspect is being held in the Harbor Fields Juvenile Correctional facility.

Galloway Township Police worked in coordination with Egg Harbor City Police, the Atlantic County Swat Team, and the Atlantic County Proscecutor's Office in making the arrest.

50 Amazing New Jersey Kids Who Are Absolutely Adoptable Here are 50 awesome New Jersey kids who are absolutely adaptable!