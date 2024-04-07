Galloway Police Officer Stabbed in Face, Second Officer Also Hurt
On each call, police officers may face an unknown threat.
Every call can be dangerous.
Two Galloway Police officers are recovering after being injured while responding to a 911 call as a local residence.
Police say the two officers went to the home on Cresson Avenue at 8:30 pm Sunday. The 911 call was a hangup.
Authorities say both officers were attacked. One was stabbed in the face, while the other sustained an injury to the head.
Neither officer has been identified.
Both police officers are expected to survive
Both officers were taken to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center City Division for treatment. One officer was released, while the other is being treated for "serious but non life threatening injuries."
One person has been taken into custody.That person has not been publicly identified.
Police say more details will be released Monday.
SOURCE: Galloway Township Police Department
