Galloway Police Warn Smithville Residents of Crime Spree in Area

Police in Galloway Township are letting residents of Smithville know about a recent rash of crime.

Police say Smithville has seen several recent crimes

Police are reporting numerous cases of vandalism and car burglaries within the last week in Smithville and Leeds Point.

Several neighborhoods have been targeted

Galloway Township Police say reports of vehicle burglaries have come from the North Cavesson Drive area. The crimes were committed during the overnight hours of December 23rd and 24th.



Meanwhile, several vandalism complaints have been received over the last week. Most of these cases involved eggs being thrown at houses and vehicles. These complaints came from Kensington Drive, Revere Court, Leeds Point Road, Manning Court and several other neighborhoods.

Police Chief issues words of warning

Police Chief Richard Barber says residents should stay aware and report any suspicious activity to police. "Contacting police when you observe out-of-place behavior; specifically, during late night hours is essential in helping deter crime.”

Tips to deter crime

Police say the best ways to deter crime are to keep vehicles and homes locked - and don't leave valuables in your car. Keeping the outside of your home well-lit also helps.

Residents can always reach out to the police directly via 911 in an emergency.

Tips can be made anonymously through the Atlantic County Crime Stoppers Program at 609-652-1234. You can also text 274637 (CRIMES). Tips can also be made online at crimestoppersatlantic.com.

