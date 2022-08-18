Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look for Woman in GIRLS Tank Top

Girls might just want to have fun, but they probably need to stay on this side of the law.

Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who may have crossed the line to the wrong side of the law.

Police say they want to talk with the woman in the accompanying photos - they say it's in reference to "an on-going investigation." That's all the information that police have provided.

Get our free mobile app

If you can help police by providing pertinent information, you're urged to call the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also email cid@ehtpd.com.

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

Check out $8.5 Million Home in Egg Harbor Township Seaview Harbor Home is breathtaking!