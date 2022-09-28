Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Search for Missing 17-Year-Old Girl

Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl, missing since last Friday.

EHT Police say Cristina Eletto was last seen leaving her home.

She's described as approximately 5 feet tall and weighs about140 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Get our free mobile app

If you can help the police with her location, you're urged to call the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also send an email to cid@ehtpd.com.

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

Every Steven Spielberg Movie, Ranked