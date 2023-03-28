Since it's Tuesday, I thought it would be a good day to tell you where the best taco is in the state of New Jersey.

You know, 'Taco Tuesday.'

Everyone loves a great taco night, its a almost universally-beloved food.

That being said, it's almost impossible to come to an agreement on who makes the best tacos and where they are considered the best, but we have it right here in our backyard.

Everyone has their favorite, but one local spot stood out above the rest.

The folks at Mashed.com did their best to settle these debates across the country, and picked the very best taco from all 50 states and one local restaurant happened to make their list.

The term "best" is subjective, so here's what they did to figure it out: they combined reviews, recommendations, awards, and other forms of recommendation to find the best taco in every state.

So who has the best tacos in New Jersey?

Tacos El Tio in Egg Harbor Township was the winner.

It's no secret that this is where locals in New Jersey go for great tacos. Of all the choices on their menu, the best taco at Tacos el Tio is the Carne Asada Taco. This taco is made with marinated steak and is so hearty that it could be your lunch and dinner.

I can vouch for this amazing taco. It's one of my favorite things to order in the area, the Carne Asada Taco never disappoints. They have a great menu, bar and atmosphere , so hurry on over for Taco Tuesday and grab yourself the best taco in the state of New Jersey!

Tacos El Tio has four locations, but the locally there is one located at 6400 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township in the MGM Auto Mall. They also have a location in Medford, NJ, Green Brook and Monroe Township, so you are close to the best taco in the state no matter where you are!