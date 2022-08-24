Egg Harbor Township Police Search for Man Caught on Camera

Egg Harbor Township Police Search for Man Caught on Camera

Egg Harbor Township Police Department

Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a man in connection to an ongoing investigation.

Police aren't saying what - if anything - that the man may have done. They're only asking for help in identifying him.

Egg Harbor Township Police Department
loading...

If you're able to help the police, you're urged to call the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also send an email o cid@ehtpd.com.

Get our free mobile app

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

Remember Tunnels Of Fun in Egg Harbor Township? One Of The BEST Places To Have A Kid's Bday Party

Check out these epic throwback pictures from birthday parties at Tunnels of Fun in Egg Harbor Township

Day-by-day Pictures of the Towne 16 Theater Demolition in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ

Filed Under: Egg Harbor Township, EHT, Police, Suspect
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top