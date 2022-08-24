Egg Harbor Township Police Search for Man Caught on Camera

Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a man in connection to an ongoing investigation.

Police aren't saying what - if anything - that the man may have done. They're only asking for help in identifying him.

Egg Harbor Township Police Department Egg Harbor Township Police Department loading...

If you're able to help the police, you're urged to call the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also send an email o cid@ehtpd.com.

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

