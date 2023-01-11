Ready to take a trip down memory lane?

Get our free mobile app

Let's revisit some stores and restaurants that we can no longer go to in EHT.

I was originally going to focus on putting a big blog together that revisited some old places in all of Egg Harbor Township, but once I found no shortage of things to write about in only the Cardiff area, I decided to focus on there.

Anyway, let's take a trip back in time to when you could catch a flick at a drive-in theater behind Searstown, when you could snack on some Mexican cuisine at Chi-Chi's, and buy a stereo from a guy with insane(!!!!) prices, all in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township...

Please note that a lot of this was put together from memory and what I could find on-line. Feel free to pass-along any corrections and additions.

A trip down retail memory lane in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township