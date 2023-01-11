Egg Harbor Twp., NJ: What Used to Be There?

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ: What Used to Be There?

Contributing Authors:
Chris Coleman, TSM

Ready to take a trip down memory lane?

Get our free mobile app

Let's revisit some stores and restaurants that we can no longer go to in EHT.

I was originally going to focus on putting a big blog together that revisited some old places in all of Egg Harbor Township, but once I found no shortage of things to write about in only the Cardiff area, I decided to focus on there.

Anyway, let's take a trip back in time to when you could catch a flick at a drive-in theater behind Searstown, when you could snack on some Mexican cuisine at Chi-Chi's, and buy a stereo from a guy with insane(!!!!) prices, all in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township...

Please note that a lot of this was put together from memory and what I could find on-line. Feel free to pass-along any corrections and additions.

A trip down retail memory lane in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township

26 Old Things in South Jersey That You Don't Think of as Old

By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey.
Filed Under: Egg Harbor Township, Harbor Square, Pathmark, Shore Mall
Categories: In Case You Missed It, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3