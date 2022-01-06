Egg Harbor Twp NJ Police Hope to Solve the Case of the Stolen Golf Carts

Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking for the public's help in tracking down a couple of golf carts stolen from the Scullville section of the township.

(You know, at golf courses, they have golf carts for you to use while you play golf....)

Police aren't saying when the carts were stolen or whether someone drove the carts or had them trailered from the point of the theft.

Get our free mobile app

They did provide a couple of photos of the carts (which resemble about 40 million golf carts in use throughout the world).

Egg Harbor Township Police

If you can help police crack the golf cart caper, you're urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 609-926-4051.

You can also make an anonymous tip via Atlantic County Crimestoppers. "Atlantic County Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization, which offers cash rewards for tips leading to the arrest and indictments of persons involved in a crime."

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.

One Of New Jersey's Most Expensive Home For Sale What a house!