EHT and Millville Police Departments Search For Suspects

Police Departments in Egg Harbor Township and in Millville are actively searching for suspects in a couple of different cases.

In Egg Harbor Township, police are looking to identify a man wanted in regards to "an ongoing investigation." Police aren't giving more details other than that.

If you can identify the person pictured below, you're urged to reach out to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department. You can reach out via email to cid@ehtpd.com or you can call 609-926-4051.

Meanwhile, in Cumberland County - in Millville, police are looking to identify two people in regard to a shoplifting investigation.

Millville Police says the two people below left the store in a white SUV. If you can help police with information, you're urged to call the department at 856-825-7010. You can also message the police via their Facebook site.

SOURCES: Egg Harbor Township Police Department and Millville Police Department.

