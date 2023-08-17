EHT Man Admits to Watching Kids Get Dressed, Will Go to Prison

An Egg Harbor Township man has pleaded guilty to a home invasion charge, agreeing to go to prison for 18 months.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says Zavier Clark, 31, entered his guilty plea yesterday (August 16th) in Atlantic County Common Pleas Court.

The home invasion charge is a fourth-degree charge.

Authorities say Clark was arrested on March 8th by Egg Harbor Township Police. This followed a report that Clark "followed a group of juveniles to their home. Clark was later observed outside of the home watching the juveniles getting dressed. Clark was positively identified by the juveniles and subsequently arrested."

While Clark has agreed to the 18 month term, his official sentencing will take place on September 26, 2023.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

