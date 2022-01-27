EHT Police Are Looking for Man With the Flag Pants

Not many people wear distinctive flags decals down the leg of their pants and police in Egg Harbor Township are hoping that may help them catch their man.

Egg Harbor Township Police have posted surveillance photos of a suspect in an investigation on their Facebook page, and the thing that stands out most about this guy is his flag pants.

Police are hoping you recognize the man -- or his pants-- and that you will contact them with some information.

Please take a good look at the attached photos of this man...and his pants and contact Egg Harbor Township Police if you know him.

