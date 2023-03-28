Check your refrigerators.

It's not unusual for products to be recalled. We've learned of a popular dog food brand and an SUV recall this year alone. In the past, dry shampoos and cleaning products were recalled.

Of course, it's important to take all product recalls seriously. But, things get a little scarier when the quality of our food is being questioned. We'd never want the food on our table to cause our family harm. This is why we should pay attention to the following news.

According to NJ.com, 3,000 lbs. of boneless beef chuck is being recalled due to potential E.Coli contamination. Eating foods contaminated with E.Coli can lead to stomach sickness. So, if you find any of the beef in question in your fridge, it's important to get rid of it.

Elkhorn Valley Packing issued a recall on its boneless beef chuck packaged on February 16th. While the USDA doesn't list any specific stores that sold the questionable beef, it does say that it was sold in New Jersey. Stores in New York and Pennsylvania also carried the product.

I'm a vegetarian, so I can't relate, but chances are, you've probably bought a lot of meat since February. So, you may not remember the specifics of what you got. Never fear, the USDA listed all the serial numbers affected by the recall, so you can check it out.

Again, if you do find any of the recalled beef in your fridge, throw it away immediately. You shouldn't have to worry about accidentally purchasing the recalled beef, since the stores that carry it were told to take it off shelves.

Thankfully, no illnesses have been reported as of yet, per NJ.com.

