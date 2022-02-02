Elvis Was A Supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Danny Thomas founded St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with the idea that, "No child should die in the dawn of life."

When Danny started efforts bring his idea of the hospital to fruition, he literally canvased the country and asked people for donations. Many of those early donors are listed on a wall inside the main section of the hospital. Some of those first donors were celebrities such as Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley.

Elvis actually donated a yacht to the hospital! Funds from the yacht's sale were used by the hospital. Check it out:

While those early donations helped to build the hospital, more donations are needed constantly to operate the hospital. The donations go to treat kids, and to continue the wonderful research being done at St. Jude's.

You can help the dream of Danny Thomas continue to evolve by becoming a Partner in Hope. Call 1-800-372-4949, or click here.