Create a Virtual Valentine for the Kids of St. Jude

Remember how much you loved Valentine's Day when you were in elementary school?

The patients of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital often miss out on the Valentine's Day festivities in school, but the folks at St. Jude make sure they still have all the fun. Some of that fun is provided by folks just like you.

Did you know that you can send the kids of St. Jude a Valentine's Day card??

It's super easy:

Click here to start. Choose your virtual card. Fun fact: the designs are created by the patients of St. Jude! Write your message or choose from a selection of pre-written Valentine's Day warm wishes. Sign the card!

And you're done!

Just like that, you've made a child's day in less than two minutes. Of course, you can do even more than that by becoming a St. Jude Partner In Hope by calling 1-800-372-4999.

Because of you, these kids have a chance at life. Like Danny Thomas said 60 years ago when St. Jude first opened in 1962, "no child should die in the dawn of life."

Unfortunately, not every child that experienced Valentine's Day at St. Jude last year are here with us to celebrate again this year.

Take one minute of your day, fill out a Valentine's Day card, and become a Partner In Hope right now.

Valentine's Day is the holiday of love. What better way to show these kids than joining the fight to eradicate childhood cancer.

1-800-372-4999 or text "CAT" to 626262.

