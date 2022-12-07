Make A Child’s Day By Sending A Holiday Card To St. Jude Kids

How's your 2022 treated you so far?

Of course, every year comes with its own trials and tribulations for us all. We've lived and (hopefully) learned. Hopefully, the lessons meant for you this year haven't been too hard. However, the one factor most of us haven't dealt with this year is having a child fight for their right to live.

The children at St. Jude Children's Hospital are fighting for a chance at a normal life every single day. We thought the pandemic was hard, but these kids are engaged in a battle for life every single day. They're the real heroes. We think we've got problems, but innocent children are warriors in the face of cancer day in and day out all while the world they knew before entering treatment has completely changed around them.

You can brighten a child's day this holiday season by sending a sweet message with holiday greetings. The best part? You can send it virtually! The process is pretty easy, too.

You can select the card you wish to send HERE. Then, you can fill out your special message to a child battling for his or her life this Christmas. With a press of a button, you've made a child's day this year.

Find out how to send your special holiday message to a St. Jude kid HERE.

Source: StJude.org

