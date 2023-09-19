Who said that Halloween fun is over once you become an adult? Kids aren’t the only group that can enjoy some tricks and treats, with emphasis on the treats.

It’s time for adults to reclaim the spooky season this year at the WitchCraft Festival, taglined as a “mystical encounter with broos & spirits. The WitchCraft event will be taking place at Paradise Lakes Campground in Hammonton, New Jersey on Friday, October 13th, and Saturday, October 14th from 7-11 PM.

Within the campground, you’ll find a plethora of activities to fulfill your Halloween-loving fantasies including professional carvers, potion mixologists, silent disco, live group medium readings, fortune telling, pumpkin pie eating contest, horror makeup seminars, a bonfire and plenty more!

The event will include over 50 breweries and distilleries set up throughout the campgrounds, some names being Berlin Brewing and Evil Genius. Beers and spirits are included with the event ticket. On top of the drink tents, there will be tents with interactive options, like glass-blowing, that you can take home with you!

While your furry friends may not be able to attend with you, you can bring them home a treat from Black Sheep Dog Treats. Food vendors will be set up to curb your monstrous appetite, including Three Sisters Cupcake Company. Tickets and packages are available through the WitchCraft website, from single-day passes to group tickets for up to 13 people which also includes a Jitney ride to and from the event!

All attendees must be 21 or over in order to attend the event. Gather your ghouls and gals and experience a night you won’t forget