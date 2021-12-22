Jon Bon Jovi is about as Jersey as Jersey gets. But, JBJ gets around.

The legendary rocker calls this $43 million mansion in Palm Beach, FL home, or at least one of them.

JBJ is not new to Palm Beach.

This fresh oceanfront mansion is just down the street from the one he sold.

Bon Jovi's pad has 7-bedrooms and 12-bathrooms.

The 10,232-square-foot estate in Palm Beach was built in 2007, and with the $43 million price tag, when you do the math, that's an insane $4203 per square foot.

JBJ went with the best of the best when designing this property.

Thomas Kirchhoff is one of the most revered architects. When you team Thomas up with the interior designer to the stars David Kleinberg, you get an impressive structure with a staggering cost.

The mansion also includes 5 powder rooms, a formal dining room with views of the ocean and courtyard, an exercise room, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, elevators, and a 3-car air-conditioned garage.

The 10,000 square-foot home has phenomenal views.

Have you ever heard of loggia? Full disclosure, I had to look it up online, because it's new to me.

It's a gallery or room with one or more open sides, especially one that forms part of a house and has one side open to the garden.

Fancy!

A TOUR OF JON BON JOVI'S NEW $43 MILLION PALM BEACH MANSION

