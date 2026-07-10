There's being from New Jersey, and then there's being so New Jersey that you can explain the entire state in just a few minutes.

That's exactly what Jon Bon Jovi did in a recent interview that's making the rounds online.

The New Jersey native jokingly referred to himself as the "Prince of New Jersey," then proceeded to deliver what might be the most accurate crash course on Garden State life ever given by a celebrity.

Bon Jovi Reveals His Perfect Pork Roll Order

No discussion about New Jersey is complete without food, and Bon Jovi didn't disappoint.

When asked about his ideal breakfast sandwich, he went with a classic: pork roll, egg, and cheese.

It was the details that really caught people's attention.

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Bon Jovi said he wants "the most processed cheese you can find," along with salt, pepper, and mustard.

For New Jersey residents, that's less of a breakfast order and more of a personality trait.

The pork roll debate alone has sparked countless arguments across the state for years, making his answer instantly relatable to locals.

Bon Jovi Explains Why New Jersey Loves Jughandles

The rocker also tackled one of New Jersey's most confusing features for outsiders: jughandles.

While drivers in most states make traditional left turns, New Jersey often sends motorists to the right first before looping around.

To people who didn't grow up here, that sounds completely backwards.

To people who did? It makes sense. They know New Jersey doesn't need left turns because it has jughandles.

Why New Jersey Residents Love This Interview

What makes the interview so entertaining is that it isn't about stadium tours, hit songs, or celebrity life.

It's about the little things that make New Jersey feel like New Jersey.

From pork roll sandwiches and processed cheese to jughandles and state pride, Bon Jovi managed to pack decades of Garden State culture into a few memorable comments.

Judging by the reaction online, plenty of New Jersey residents agree: if anyone deserves the title "Prince of New Jersey," it's probably Bon Jovi.

Watch the video HERE.

Not Just Pork Roll and Casinos, What is South Jersey Known For? South Jersey has plenty of terms that are unique, places we go, and things to see that people from the north just don't identify with. Gallery Credit: Mike Gill