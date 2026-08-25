In the United Kingdom, really famous people are knighted.

In New Jersey, really famous people get rest areas on the Parkway and lottery tickets named after them.

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New Jersey Lottery Introducing a Jon Bon Jovi Lottery Ticket

If you're "Living on a Prayer", perhaps what you need is to go buy yourself a New Jersey lottery ticket. The new one with Jon Bon Jovi on it.

If you have two dollars and fifty cents, you're halfway there!

The New Jersey Lottery has announced that they'll be honoring Mr. Bon Jovi with his own line of lottery tickets: The Jersey Legend: Jon Bon Jovi Scratch-Offs

Who wouldn't want to take a coin and scratch off Jon Bon Jovi's face?

The new tickets will be available in early October. They'll be $5 each, with a top prize of $200,000!

The artwork for the ticket is expected to be unveiled in September.

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Who Will Be the Next New Jersey Celebrity to Get Their Own Lottery Ticket

Jon Bon Jovi will be the first famous musician to have his own New Jersey lottery ticket. Who will be next?

Bruce Springsteen reportedly turned down the chance to have a Garden State Parkway rest area named after him. Will he turn down the chance to be immortalized on a scratch-off lottery ticket?

New Jersey Needs a Buc-ee's Visit to a Buc-ee's in South Carolina Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly