The Disappearance of the New Jersey 24-Hour Diner
There was a time that no matter where you were in New Jersey, and whatever time it was, you could pop into a 24-hour diner.
Whether it was 3am or 3pm, you could order a pork roll, egg, and cheese, some fries, and some fresh pie.
Wash it down with a big old vanilla milkshake too.
You may still able to place that order at 3pm near wherever you are right now, but finding a diner open near you at 3am is now longer an easy task.
READ MORE: Has Wawa Replaced the 24-Hour Diner in South Jersey?
READ MORE: Want to Catch a Real Mermaid? Head to Cape May!
New Jersey is the Diner Capital of the World!
For as long as most of us can remember, New Jersey has been called the diner capital of the world.
There was a time that you could eat at over 600 diners in the state.
That number has dropped a little - it's probably still over 500 - but there has been a big change.
Now, according to best estimates, there are less that 15 24-hour diners in the entire state!
Currently, you won't find ANY 24-hour diners in Atlantic, Cape May, or Ocean Counties!
As I suggested in another story, maybe they have been replaced by Wawa - especially in South Jersey.
Most Wawas are open 24/7, and you can get food all the time.
Where the 24-Hour Diners Are in New Jersey
Here's a list of the diners we found in the state that report they are open 24 hours:
Bergen County
Chit Chat Diner in Hackensack
Land & Sea Restaurant in Fair Lawn
Parkway Diner in Elmwood Park
State Line Diner in Mahwah
Burlington County
Pandora Diner in Cinnaminson
Route 130 Diner in Delran
Cumberland County
Golden Pigeon Diner in Upper Deerfield
Essex County
Andros Diner in Newark
Hudson County
Boulevard Diner in North Bergen
Hunterdon County
Clinton Station Diner in Union Township
Middlesex County
Park Avenue Diner in South Plainfield
Salem County
Deep Water Diner in Carney's Point
Somerset County
Park 22 Diner in Green Brook
Somerset Diner in Franklin
(If we missed a true 24-hour diner in New Jersey, please send an email: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com)
The Fantastic Cape May Zoo
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly