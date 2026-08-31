There was a time that no matter where you were in New Jersey, and whatever time it was, you could pop into a 24-hour diner.

Whether it was 3am or 3pm, you could order a pork roll, egg, and cheese, some fries, and some fresh pie.

Wash it down with a big old vanilla milkshake too.

You may still able to place that order at 3pm near wherever you are right now, but finding a diner open near you at 3am is now longer an easy task.

READ MORE: Has Wawa Replaced the 24-Hour Diner in South Jersey?

READ MORE: Want to Catch a Real Mermaid? Head to Cape May!

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Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

New Jersey is the Diner Capital of the World!

For as long as most of us can remember, New Jersey has been called the diner capital of the world.

There was a time that you could eat at over 600 diners in the state.

That number has dropped a little - it's probably still over 500 - but there has been a big change.

Now, according to best estimates, there are less that 15 24-hour diners in the entire state!

Currently, you won't find ANY 24-hour diners in Atlantic, Cape May, or Ocean Counties!

As I suggested in another story, maybe they have been replaced by Wawa - especially in South Jersey.

Most Wawas are open 24/7, and you can get food all the time.

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Where the 24-Hour Diners Are in New Jersey

Here's a list of the diners we found in the state that report they are open 24 hours:

Bergen County

Chit Chat Diner in Hackensack

Land & Sea Restaurant in Fair Lawn

Parkway Diner in Elmwood Park

State Line Diner in Mahwah

Burlington County

Pandora Diner in Cinnaminson

Route 130 Diner in Delran

Cumberland County

Golden Pigeon Diner in Upper Deerfield

Essex County

Andros Diner in Newark

Hudson County

Boulevard Diner in North Bergen

Hunterdon County

Clinton Station Diner in Union Township

Middlesex County

Park Avenue Diner in South Plainfield

Salem County

Deep Water Diner in Carney's Point

Somerset County

Park 22 Diner in Green Brook

Somerset Diner in Franklin

Photo by Amel Majanovic on Unsplash Photo by Amel Majanovic on Unsplash

(If we missed a true 24-hour diner in New Jersey, please send an email: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com)