This could be a new low for Atlantic City.

A blatant traffic issue exists near one of the casinos in the city that could easily result in a tragic accident.

For this to even exist is a failure in the most basic sense of the word. To Atlantic City's elected officials, I don't even know what to say about this.

No, I'm not talking about the horrific state of Atlantic Avenue. Yes, I know there are plans to rework the road to put it on a "road diet," but, I mean, that road is so bad that if an 85-year-old life-long nun was driving on it, she would be dropping expletives left and right. It's awful.

And, no, this isn't about the lack of working street lights in the city. That battle has been raging for generations.

What I'm talking about is the intersection of Pacific and Massachusetts Avenues.

My travels Sunday took me to the area around Ocean Casino Resort (which has nothing to do with this problem).

I was headed east on Massachusetts Avenue and almost got into a head-on crash at Pacific Avenue because there were no signs to indicate that opposing traffic was coming at me on a one-way street.

In other words, there are no "do not enter" signs. There are no "only" signs with arrows that tell me that I must turn. There are no arrows painted on the road.

Nothing.

If you aren't paying attention, you can easily go down Massachusetts Avenue the wrong way and hit a car head-on.

Massachusetts and Pacific Avenues in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

Traffic on the other side faces a similar problem.

Here's what it looks like headed westbound.

Massachusetts and Pacific Avenues in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

In this direction, there is a poorly painted-over arrow that suggests traffic in the left lane can continue straight, which will take you right into oncoming traffic.

Beyond that, both sides of Massachusetts Avenue get a green light at the same time, which, again, gives the illusion that you have the right of way when cars could be turning right in front of you in both directions at the same time.

Based on comparing Google Maps images with what I saw, it seems that the traffic pattern of Massachusetts Avenue was recently changed.

I don't know if "do not enter" signs used to be there and they were blown away or something, but this blatant problem needs to be fixed immediately before someone gets killed and the city is on the hook in a massive lawsuit.

To Atlantic City's elected officials: fix this. Today.

